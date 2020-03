BRIEF-Apollo Medical Says Q4 Revenue Rose 68% To $178.8 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc:

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $665 MILLION TO $675 MILLION

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS - SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $665.0 MILLION AND $675.0 MILLION

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS - SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $75.0 MILLION AND $90.0 MILLION

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS QTRLY EPS OF $0.18

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS - SEES FY 2020 NET INCOME BETWEEN $20.0 MILLION AND $30.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: