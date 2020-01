Jan 10 (Reuters) - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC :

* FUNDS MANAGED BY APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT HAVE SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 33.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND, BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

* APOLLO FUNDS SOLD WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND SHARES AT 360 PENCE PER SHARE, RAISING 118.8 MILLION POUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)