March 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd:

* ‍ACQUIRED CAMPERCO GROUP LTD (CAMPERCO) FOR £4.5 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​

* ‍REAFFIRMS THAT IT IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ANALYST CONSENSUS FOR FY18 RESULTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: