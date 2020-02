BRIEF-Apollo Tourism & Leisure Says Co Will Incur Loss In H2 FY20 Due To Bushfires & Coronavirus

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd:

* CURRENT FORECAST IS FOR FY20 UNDERLYING NPAT TO BE IN A RANGE OF $8M - $9M

* APOLLO WILL INCUR A LOSS IN H2 FY20 DUE TO BUSHFIRES AND CORONAVIRUS

* DUE TO THESE TRADING CONDITIONS, BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR H1 FY20

* NO CLEAR EVIDENCE EITHER BUSHFIRES OR CORONAVIRUS HAVE HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RETAIL RV MARKET IN AUSTRALIA

* AT THIS STAGE, NO SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS, HOWEVER IT MAY IMPACT BUSINESS IN COMING MONTHS

* UNDERLYING BUSINESS IS STRONG AND WELL POSITIONED TO CYCLE INTO BETTER CONDITIONS IN FY21

