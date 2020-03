BRIEF-Apollo Tourism & Leisure Withdraws Fy20 Underlying NPAT Guidance Provided

March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd:

* APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD- WITHDRAWN FY20 UNDERLYING NPAT GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH ITS HALF YEAR RESULTS

* APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE -EXPECTS CANCELLATIONS TO MATERIALLY INCREASE FOR USA TRAVEL OVER NEXT 30 DAYS

* APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD - TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY AROUND APOLLO’S FUTURE EARNINGS TO MAINTAIN FY20 UNDERLYING NPAT GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD- “IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WE ARE CAREFULLY REVIEWING OPERATING AND CAPEX SPEND AS WELL”

* APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE-ANTICIPATES BOOKING INTAKE MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED