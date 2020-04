April 1 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Limited:

* OPERATIONS AT PLANTS IN KERALA, GUJARAT, TAMIL NADU WILL CONTINUE TO BE SHUT DOWN TILL APRIL 14, 2020

* OVERSEAS PLANT IN EUROPE (AT HUNGARY) ALSO CLOSED DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* EXPECTED FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CLOSURES NOT ASCERTAINABLE AT THIS STAGE