June 5 (Reuters) - APOTEX CORP. :

* APOTEX CORP. ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS 500MG DUE TO DETECTION OF N-NITROSODIMETHYLAMINE

* APOTEX - EXPANDING RETAIL LEVEL RECALL OF METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS, USP 500MG INITIATED ON MAY 29 TO CONSUMER LEVEL Source text for Eikon: