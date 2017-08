Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa Lp:

* Appaloosa Lp dissolves class a share stake in Snap Inc - SEC Filing

* Appaloosa Lp ups share stake in Apple Inc to 625,000 from 300,000

* Appaloosa Lp dissolves share stake Pfizer Inc

* Appaloosa Lp: change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)