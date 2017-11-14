BRIEF-Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in BofA, dissolves share stake in Wells Fargo and Activision Blizzard

Nov 14 (Reuters) - APPALOOSA LP

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Bank Of America Corp by about 28 percent to 6.3 million shares

* Appaloosa LP raises share stake in Boston Scientific Corp by about 66 percent to 3.8 million shares

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in L Brands Inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Wells Fargo

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Dollar General Corp by 36 percent to 599,264 shares

* Appaloosa LP raises share stake in NRG Energy Inc to 8.4 million shares from 1.3 million shares

* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

* Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2zJRjl2)

* Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq)