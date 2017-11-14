FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake, Bank of America
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake, Bank of America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp to 766,000 shares from 3.6 million shares - sec filing

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Bank of America Corp by 27.9 percent to 6.3 million shares

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 48.2 percent to 922,510 shares

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2zJRjl2)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.