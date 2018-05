BRIEF-Appaloosa LP Dissolves Share Stake in Comcast, Southwest Airlines

May 15 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* APPALOOSA LP CUTS SHARE STAKE IN BANK OF AMERICA CORP BY 36.1 PERCENT TO 11 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO

* APPALOOSA LP TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 7.0 MILLION SHARES IN UBS GROUP AG

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL BY 74.9 PERCENT TO 4.1 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC BY 28.7 PERCENT TO 35.4 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

* APPALOOSA LP TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES IN LAM RESEARCH CORP

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP TO 12.7 MILLION SHARES FROM 5.9 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN DOLLAR GENERAL CORP BY 47.3 PERCENT TO 1.2 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 1.6 MILLION SHARES IN APPLIED MATERIALS INC

* APPALOOSA LP CUTS SHARE STAKE IN NRG ENERGY INC TO 6.7 MILLION SHARES FROM 9.8 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 2.9 MILLION SHARES IN WELLS FARGO & CO

* APPALOOSA LP - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2L1NsVL Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2C1OUWP