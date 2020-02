BRIEF-Appaloosa LP Reports 7.4% Stake In Intelsat SA

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA:

* APPALOOSA LP REPORTS 7.4% STAKE IN INTELSAT SA AS OF FEBRUARY 18, 2020 - SEC FILING

* APPALOOSA LP ON FEBRUARY 18, 2020, DELIVERED LETTER TO INTELSAT SA BOARD

* APPALOOSA LP SAYS IN THE LETTER, APPALOOSA EXPRESSED DISSATISFACTION WITH RECENTLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED ORDER ISSUED BY FEDERAL COMMUNICATION COMMISSION

* APPALOOSA LP SAYS ADVISED THAT, CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTED, FCC’S PROPOSAL WOULD IMPOSE UNDUE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON INTELSAT SA

* APPALOOSA LP SAYS URGED INTELSAT TO WITHHOLD ACCEPTANCE PENDING NEGOTIATION OF AGREEMENT WITH THE FCC ON FAIR COMMERCIAL TERMS