August 14, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Chesapeake, Peabody, Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 3.6 million shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1 million shares in Peabody Energy Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 681,463 shares in Wells Fargo & Co - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Symantec Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 ​‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

