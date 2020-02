Feb 25 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd:

* FY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 47.1% TO $536 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 0.3% TO $41.6 MILLION

* DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF 5.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECT A NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT ON GROUP REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2020 FROM EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK