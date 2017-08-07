FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-AppFolio says ‍Jason Randall to succeed Brian Donahoo as CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AppFolio Inc:

* AppFolio Inc announces executive management transition Jason Randall appointed president & CEO as Brian Donahoo retires

* AppFolio Inc - ‍Jason Randall to succeed Brian Donahoo as president and chief executive officer following Donahoo's retirement, effective August 8, 2017​

* AppFolio Inc - Donahoo will continue to serve as an employee through December 31, 2017 to assist in transition of his roles and responsibilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

