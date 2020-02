Feb 12 (Reuters) - Appili Therapeutics Inc:

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT MARKETED EQUITY OFFERING

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS - OFFERING OF UNITS WITH EACH UNIT COMPOSED OF 1 CLASS A COMMON SHARE & 1/2 OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC - EACH WARRANT WILL BE EXERCISABLE FOR ONE COMMON SHARE FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS FROM CLOSING OF OFFERING