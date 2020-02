Appili Therapeutics Inc:

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OVERNIGHT MARKETED EQUITY OFFERING

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC - APPILI WILL ISSUE MINIMUM OF 6.3 MILLION UNITS OF CO AND MAXIMUM OF 8.8 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF C$0.80 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: