May 11 (Reuters) - Appili Therapeutics Inc:

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS CTA WITH HEALTH CANADA TO SPONSOR PROPHYLACTIC PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING FUJIFILM TOYAMA CHEMICAL’S FAVIPIRAVIR AS A PREVENTATIVE MEASURE AGAINST COVID-19 IN CANADIAN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC - CLINICAL PROGRAM DESIGNED TO ASSESS USE OF FAVIPIRAVIR FOR COVID-19 AS PROPHYLAXIS FOR OUTBREAK CONTROL