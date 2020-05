BRIEF-Apple Awards $10 Mln From Advanced Manufacturing Fund To COPAN Diagnostics

May 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE AWARDS $10 MILLION FROM ADVANCED MANUFACTURING FUND TO COPAN DIAGNOSTICS

* SOURCING EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS FOR COPAN DIAGNOSTICS FROM COMPANIES ACROSS U.S.

* APPLE IS ON TRACK TO REACH ITS COMMITMENT OF CONTRIBUTING $350 BILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY OVER A FIVE YEAR PERIOD

* APPLE WILL SUPPORT COPAN DIAGNOSTICS’ EXPANSION TO A NEW, LARGER FACILITY IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

* HAS DONATED TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TOWARD GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE, INCLUDING GLOBAL CITIZEN AND AMERICA’S FOOD FUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: