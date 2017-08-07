BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT net income per share $ 0.39

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT reports results of operations for second quarter 2017

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly net income per share $ 0.39

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly mffo per share $ 0.51

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 net income $207 million to $225 million

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 comparable hotels revpar growth 0.0% to 1.5%

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin 36.8% to 37.5%

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $425 million to $440 million

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly comparable hotels RevPAR $ 112.08 versus $ 112.27