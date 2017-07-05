FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT president, CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:

* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - Justin Knight, CEO, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries in a plane crash on Tuesday, July 4

* Says CEO Justin Knight is expected to make a full recovery

* Apple Hospitality REIT - during knight's recovery, coo Krissy Gathright and CFO Bryan Peery will share oversight of co's day-to-day activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

