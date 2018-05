May 21 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT SAYS BOARD APPROVED AN EXTENSION UNTIL JULY 2019 OF COMPANY’S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC - EXTENDED REPURCHASE PROGRAM PERMITS REPURCHASE OF UP TO $464 MILLION OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES