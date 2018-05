BRIEF-Apple Inc Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $2.73

May 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.73

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $61.14 BILLION VERSUS $52.90 BILLION LAST YEAR

* Apple Inc Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.67, REVENUE VIEW $60.82 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍​INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNTED FOR 65 PERCENT OF THE QUARTER’S REVENUE

* SEES Q3 GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 38 PERCENT AND 38.5 PERCENT

* Apple Inc Q3 REVENUE VIEW $51.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍​SEES Q3 OPERATING EXPENSES BETWEEN $7.7 BILLION AND $7.8 BILLION

* SEES Q3 TAX RATE OF ABOUT 14.5 PERCENT

* ‍SAYS NEW $100 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED, DIVIDEND RAISED BY 16 PERCENT

* APPLE’S TIM COOK ‍SAYS GREW REVENUE IN ALL GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENTS IN QUARTER, WITH OVER 20 PERCENT GROWTH IN GREATER CHINA AND JAPAN

* APPLE- WITH GREATER FLEXIBILITY CO NOW HAS FROM ACCESS TO GLOBAL CASH, CAN MORE EFFICIENTLY INVEST IN U.S. OPERATIONS, WORK TOWARD MORE “OPTIMAL CAPITAL STRUCTURE”

* ‍SAYS TO COMPLETE EXECUTION OF PREVIOUS $210 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION DURING Q3

* ‍SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO NET-SHARE-SETTLE VESTING RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

* QUARTERLY IPHONE SALES 52.2 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 50.8 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY SERVICES REVENUE $9.19 BILLION VERSUS $7.04 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY GREATER CHINA REVENUE $13.02 BILLION VERSUS $10.73 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY IPAD SALES 9.1 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 8.9 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY MAC SALES 4.1 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY MAC REVENUE $5.85 BILLION VERSUS $5.84 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY OTHER PRODUCTS REVENUE $3.95 BILLION VERSUS $2.87 BILLION LAST YEAR