BRIEF-Apple Introduces iPhone 8 And iPhone 8 Plus Red Special Edition

April 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 AND IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION

* INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT) RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

* IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM

* SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT) RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13

* NEW (PRODUCT) RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99