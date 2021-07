July 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE PLANS TO RESTORE MASK REQUIREMENT AT MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL STORES ON FOR BOTH CUSTOMERS AND STAFF- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE PLANS TO RESTORE MASK REQUIREMENT AT MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL STORES FOR BOTH CUSTOMERS AND STAFF EVEN THOSE WHO ARE VACCINATED - BLOOMBERG NEWS