BRIEF-Apple Publishes Conflict Minerals Report For Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2017

March 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE INC - APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017

* APPLE INC - IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT

* APPLE - IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES

* APPLE INC - 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* APPLE - IN 2017, MONITORED OVER 1,240 ITSCI INCIDENTS FOR THOSE POTENTIALLY LINKED TO SMELTERS, WHERE INDIVIDUALS IDENTIFIED AS MEMBERS OF ARMED GROUPS - AS DEFINED BY APPLE - WERE ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED

* APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

* APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS

* APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING "ARMED GROUPS", 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN