BRIEF-Apple Reports Mean Pay Gap In UK Is 5 Pct Lower For Women

April 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017

* AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY

* 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN

* 88 PERCENT OF WOMEN RECEIVED A BONUS INCLUDING VESTED STOCK; MEAN/ AVERAGE BONUS IS 22 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN