May 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE - ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543

* APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 - SEC FILING