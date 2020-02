BRIEF-Apple Says Does Not Expect To Meet Revenue Guidance Provided For March Quarter

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* INVESTOR UPDATE ON QUARTERLY GUIDANCE

* APPLE INC - DO NOT EXPECT TO MEET REVENUE GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR MARCH QUARTER DUE TO TWO MAIN FACTORS

* APPLE INC - WORK IS STARTING TO RESUME AROUND CHINA , BUT WE ARE EXPERIENCING A SLOWER RETURN TO NORMAL CONDITIONS THAN WE HAD ANTICIPATED

* APPLE INC - IPHONE MANUFACTURING PARTNER SITES LOCATED OUTSIDE HUBEI ARE RAMPING UP MORE SLOWLY THAN HAD ANTICIPATED

* APPLE INC - WORLDWIDE IPHONE SUPPLY WILL BE TEMPORARILY CONSTRAINED

* APPLE INC - IPHONE SUPPLY SHORTAGES WILL TEMPORARILY AFFECT REVENUES WORLDWIDE

* APPLE INC - DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS WITHIN CHINA HAS BEEN AFFECTED

* APPLE INC - CORPORATE OFFICES AND CONTACT CENTERS IN CHINA ARE OPEN, AND OUR ONLINE STORES HAVE REMAINED OPEN THROUGHOUT

* APPLE INC - OUTSIDE OF CHINA, CUSTOMER DEMAND ACROSS PRODUCT AND SERVICE CATEGORIES HAS BEEN STRONG TO DATE AND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS