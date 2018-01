BRIEF-Apple Says Major Updates TO ARKIT, Messages And More Coming This Spring

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE SAYS THIS SPRING, IOS 11.3 WILL DELIVER NEW WAYS TO EXPERIENCE AUGMENTED REALITY ON IPHONE, IPAD, NEW ANIMOJI ON IPHONE X, AMONG OTHERS

* APPLE INC SAYS MAJOR UPDATES TO ARKIT, MESSAGES AND MORE COMING THIS SPRING

* APPLE INC - IOS 11.3 ADDS NEW FEATURES TO SHOW BATTERY HEALTH AND RECOMMEND IF A BATTERY NEEDS TO BE SERVICED

* APPLE SAYS BUSINESS CHAT FEATURE WILL LAUNCH IN BETA WITH THE PUBLIC AVAILABILITY OF IOS 11.3 THIS SPRING

* APPLE - IOS 11.3 INTRODUCES FOUR NEW ANIMOJI

* APPLE SAYS BUSINESS CHAT DOESN’T SHARE USER’S CONTACT INFO WITH BUSINESSES AND GIVES USERS ABILITY TO STOP CHATTING AT ANY TIME

* APPLE - APPLE MUSIC TO SOON HAVE MUSIC VIDEOS, AS PART OF ADDITIONAL IOS 11.3 FEATURES

* APPLE -IOS 11.3 FEATURES INCLUDE SUPPORT FOR ADVANCED MOBILE LOCATION TO AUTOMATICALLY SEND USER'S CURRENT LOCATION WHEN MAKING CALL TO EMERGENCY SERVICES