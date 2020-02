Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE SAYS WORKING TOWARD RE-OPENING CORPORATE OFFICES AND CONTACT CENTERS IN CHINA IN THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 10

* APPLE SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE CUSTOMERS AS OPENING DATES IN CHINA ARE FINALIZED

* APPLE SAYS MAKING PREPARATIONS TO REOPEN RETAIL STORES IN CHINA

* APPLE SAYS ONLINE STORE IN CHINA REMAINS OPEN