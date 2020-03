March 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE’S WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2020 KICKS OFF IN JUNE WITH AN ALL-NEW ONLINE FORMAT

* APPLE - WILL COMMIT $1 MILLION TO LOCAL SAN JOSE ORGANIZATIONS TO OFFSET ASSOCIATED REVENUE LOSS AS A RESULT OF WWDC 2020’S NEW ONLINE FORMAT

* APPLE INC - CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION HAS REQUIRED THAT WE CREATE A NEW WWDC 2020 FORMAT