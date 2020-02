BRIEF-Apple Supplier Foxconn Makes Its Own Masks In Rush To Restart China Production - Nikkei

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* APPLE SUPPLIER FOXCONN MAKES ITS OWN MASKS IN RUSH TO RESTART CHINA PRODUCTION - NIKKEI

* FOXCONN ASKED TAIWANESE EMPLOYEES TO SIGN CONSENT FORMS FOR RETURNING TO MAINLAND CHINA - NIKKEI

* FOXCONN PLANS TO REACH MASS PRODUCTION OF 2 MILLION UNITS OF SURGICAL MASKS PER DAY BY END OF FEB - NIKKEI

* FOXCONN WILL NOT RULE OUT EXPORTING SURGICAL MASKS LATER - NIKKEI, CITING FOXCONN’S WECHAT POST

* FOXCONN TO BOOK INDIRECT FLIGHTS FOR EMPLOYEES TO TRANSIT SO THEY CAN START WORKING FEB. 10 IF DIRECT FLIGHTS UNAVAILABLE - NIKKEI, CITING SOURCES Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2v7ODiM) Further company coverage: