BRIEF-Applegreen Has Temporarily Reduced Headcount By More Than 4,800 Employees In Ireland & UK

March 27 (Reuters) - Applegreen PLC:

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 3.1BN, +53% GROWTH ON 2018

* FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) GROWTH IN FUEL REVENUE OF 10.8% AND FUEL GROSS PROFIT 7.4% (CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* FY GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA (PRE-IFRS 16) OF EUR 140.4M, 141% GROWTH YOY

* FOOTFALL AND VOLUMES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED IN LAST TWO WEEKS

* APPLEGREEN PLC - EXPECT A MATERIAL REDUCTION IN PROFITABILITY FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP HAS NOT ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT AND FUTURE YEARS, PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED MARKET EXPECTATIONS SHOULD BE DISREGARDED

* HAS TEMPORARILY REDUCED HEADCOUNT BY MORE THAN 4,800 EMPLOYEES IN IRELAND & UK, FROM CURRENT TOTAL OF ABOUT 11,500 GROUP EMPLOYEES

* IMPLEMENTATION OF A RECRUITMENT FREEZE

* DEFERRED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BONUSES