BRIEF-Applegreen Says Profitability For FY19 Will Be In Line With Consensus

March 24 (Reuters) - Applegreen PLC:

* APPLEGREEN PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* APPLEGREEN - GROUP PROFITABILITY FOR FY19 WILL BE IN LINE WITH CONSENSUS,DRIVEN BY SOLID LFL GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY IN NON-FUEL

* APPLEGREEN PLC - APPLEGREEN HAS TRADED STRONGLY AND IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS FOR FIRST 10 WEEKS OF 2020

* APPLEGREEN PLC - FOOTFALL,VOLUMES BEEN IMPACTED IN LAST TWO WEEKS AS GOVERNMENTS AND CUSTOMERS TAKE INCREASING MEASURES TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF VIRUS

* APPLEGREEN PLC - CURRENTLY, ALL OF OUR STORES REMAIN OPEN

* APPLEGREEN PLC - GROUP’S SUPPLY CHAIN HAS REMAINED FULLY OPERATIONAL

* APPLEGREEN PLC - ARE UNABLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR FINANCIAL AND TRADING PERFORMANCE AT THIS STAGE

* APPLEGREEN PLC - EXPECT A MATERIAL REDUCTION TO PROFITABILITY FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR