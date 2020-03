March 8 (Reuters) -

* APPLE CEO TIM COOK OFFERED EMPLOYEES AT MOST OF ITS GLOBAL OFFICES THE ABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- BLOOMBERG

* APPLE'S COOK TOLD EMPLOYEES AT SEVERAL GLOBAL OFFICES TO "PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WORK REMOTELY IF YOUR JOB ALLOWS" FOR WEEK OF MARCH 9 TO 13 - BLOOMBERG Source text : bloom.bg/2TzvUGP