Aug 15 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc files non-timely 10-Q‍​

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says requires additional time to finalize its financial statements to be filed as part of the form 10-Q

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America - additional time needed due to event after end of quarter that requires additional disclosure, accounting analysis Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2x0hYY6] Further company coverage: