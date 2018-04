April 24 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc:

* APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA-ON APRIL 18,RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ NOTIFYING CO IT NO LONGER COMPLIES FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA SAYS RECEIVED LETTER BECAUSE CO HAS NOT YET FILED FORM 10-K FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 30, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2HXwvuo) Further company coverage: