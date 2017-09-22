FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - on Sept 2, co received a written notice of default, dated Sept 20, 2017 from MidCap Funding X trust

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - “‍strongly disagrees with lenders any event of default has occurred, is reserving all of options with to loan agreement​”

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - company and midcap funding x trust have begun discussions for forbearance of default - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2wbmTFB] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.