April 30 (Reuters) - Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA ACCEPTED INTO U.S. FDA’S EMERGING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM, CREATING PATHWAY FOR MOLECULAR TAGGING OF PHARMACEUTICALS AND PACKAGING

