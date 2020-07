BRIEF-Applied Dna Sciences - Forms Clinical Testing Subsidiary To Maximize Utility Of FDA Eua-Approved Linea™ Covid-19 Assay Kit

Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES - FORMS CLINICAL TESTING SUBSIDIARY TO MAXIMIZE UTILITY OF FDA EUA-APPROVED LINEA™ COVID-19 ASSAY KIT

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES - SUBSIDIARY TO ADVANCE COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR VIROLOGY, COVID-19, ONCOLOGY

* CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS FOR FIRST COVID-19 TESTING CONTRACTS

* FORMATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, APPLIED DNA CLINICAL LABS

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCE-ADCL ALSO FORMED TO FACILITATE USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S LIQUID BIOPSY PLATFORM FOR DETECTING ICTCS IN BLOOD OF CANCER PATIENTS