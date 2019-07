July 2 (Reuters) - Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA SIGNS 5-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ICONIC WRITING INSTRUMENT SPECIALIST MONTBLANC-SIMPLO GMBH TO PROVIDE SIGNATURE® DNA WITH BEACON® TO PRESTIGE MONTBLANC CLIENTS

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC - WILL SUPPLY MINIMUM NUMBER OF DNA MARKS COMBINED WITH BEACON FOR USE BY MONTBLANC CLIENTS ON A 2-YEAR EXCLUSIVE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: