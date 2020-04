April 15 (Reuters) - Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA SHIPS COVID-19 LINEARDNA™ VACCINE CANDIDATES TO ITALIAN DEVELOPMENT PARTNER TO BEGIN PRECLINICAL ANIMAL TESTING

* APPLIED DNA- PRELIMINARY TESTING OF PLASMID-BASED VACCINE TEMPLATES SHOWS STRONG IMMUNE RESPONSES

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC - CATALYZES TESTING OF LINEAR DNA-BASED CONSTRUCTS SET TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY