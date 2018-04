BRIEF-Applied DNA Signs Agreements With Colorcon For Molecular Tagging In Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical Markets

April 5 (Reuters) - Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH COLORCON FOR MOLECULAR TAGGING IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL AND NUTRACEUTICAL MARKETS

* AGREEMENTS INCLUDES MILESTONE PAYMENTS. LONG-TERM LICENSING ROYALTIES TO BE PAID TO APPLIED DNA FOLLOWING SALES.

* ‍FIRST OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS IS PAYABLE TO APPLIED DNA WITH SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS​

* ‍TO GET SECOND MILESTONE PAYMENT ON INITIAL APPROVAL BY REGULATORY AUTHORITY FOR APPLICATION IN SOD PHARMACEUTICAL OR NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCT APPLICATION

* WILL SUPPLY TAGGANT AND AUTHENTICATION MATERIALS TO COLORCON IN EXCHANGE FOR LONG-TERM ROYALTIES

* AGREEMENTS GENERALLY EXPIRE ON LATER OF OCTOBER 1, 2032 OR LAST EXPIRATION DATE OF ANY PATENT LICENSED UNDER AGREEMENT​