Nov 7 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

* Quarterly revenue $10.3 million versus $11.8 million

* Company expects total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of june 30, 2018 to be between $85 and $100 million​

* Qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.08​