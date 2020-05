May 13 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* AGTC ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* COMPANY ON TRACK TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE DATA READOUTS FOR XLRP AND ACHM CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN 2H 2020

* COMPANY ON TRACK FOR END OF PHASE 2 MEETING IN Q2 2020

* SEES MINIMAL COVID-19 IMPACT TO DATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA