2 months ago
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies updates on clinical development of AGTC-402

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* Enabling study data published in human gene therapy clinical development support clinical development of AGTC-402 for the treatment of CNGA3-deficient achromatopsia

* ‍Subretinal injections were generally well tolerated and were not associated with any systemic toxicity​

* ‍No serum antibodies against human CNGA3 protein were detected in any vector-treated animal​

* ‍Most animals had mild to moderate side effects thought to be related to surgical procedure

* ‍Mild to moderate side effects generally resolved without further intervention​

* ‍Currently scheduling patients for enrollment in Phase I/II trial in patient population

* continue enrollment in clinical trial for patients with CNGB3 achromatopsia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

