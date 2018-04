BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.93

April 26 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q3 SALES $827.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $805.1 MILLION

* RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES- RAISING FY EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO $3.51 AND $3.61/SHARE, ON SALES ANTICIPATED TO BE 17.5% TO 18.5% HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.31, REVENUE VIEW $3.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE