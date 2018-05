BRIEF-Applied Materials Reports Earnings Per Share $1.09

May 17 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc:

* APPLIED MATERIALS DELIVERS STRONG YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN QUARTERLY REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BILLION, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

* SEES Q3 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 TO $1.21

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES $4.33 BILLION TO $4.53 BILLION

* Q3 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDES KNOWN CHARGES RELATED TO COMPLETED ACQUISITIONS OF $0.05 PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16, REVENUE VIEW $4.53 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS, OVER Q2, CO INCREASED GROSS MARGIN BY 0.4 POINTS TO 46.7 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14, REVENUE VIEW $4.45 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: