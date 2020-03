March 3 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc:

* APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL FROM OFC 2020

* APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS - WILL STILL HOST PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED OFC INVESTOR SESSION VIA WEBCAST ON MARCH 10

* APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS - OUT OF ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION FOR CORONAVIRUS DECIDED NOT TO PARTICIPATE AS PREVIOUSLY PLANNED IN OFC CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO